CUPP Elects New Executive Members In Enugu

The Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP), Enugu State Chapter, on Monday elected new state executive members to run its affairs for the next four years.

Chief Festus Ogbonna of the National Interest Party was elected Chairman, Mr Newman Chukwuajah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Vice Chairman, while Mr Nobert Okolo of PDP was elected Public Relations Officer.

Speaking after the election, new CUPP Chairman, Chief Festus Ogbonna, thanked members for finding them worthy to lead.

Ogbonna assured that he would not stop at nothing to vigorously pursue the course of good governance in the state.

“I will enjoin our members to be of good character and follow the path of peace at all times.

“Enugu State today is regarded as a reference point on issues pertaining to security, peace and good governance,” he said.

Also speaking, the newly elected Public Relations Officer, Mr Okolo, appealed to CUPP members in the state to support the PDP-led administration in the state.

“Let us ensure that PDP as a party will be supported during elections, it is the party with the best manifesto.

“Its manifesto is critically geared towards providing democracy dividends to the people of the state,” he said.