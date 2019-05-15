Crisis Rocks AAC As Faction Suspends Sowore, Eight Others

The African Action Congress (AAC) on Monday announced the suspension of its presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, and eight others, including its Deputy National Chairman (South West), Ogunlana Rotimi Jacob, for six months over alleged anti-party activities.

Consequently, Dr Leonard Ezenwa has been appointed acting National Chairman, while Abayomi Olufemi was named Deputy National Chairman.

In his acceptance speech, Ezenwa thanked all members of the party’s National Executive Council for what he described as “rallying round to salvage the party.”

“We believe that we have got it right and we are on the right trajectory. The Independent National Electoral Commission has been fully communicated as required by law about the present status of events in the party”, he said.

A member of the party’s NEC, Okwy Ibeh, who read the party’s resolution to journalists in Abuja, premised the decision on the allegations against Sowore and his executive.

He said the allegation bordered “particularly on the inflow of illegal foreign funds into the party and personally retaining same in contravention of Section 225 (3)(4) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) together with eight others.”

Others suspended were the National Youth Leader, Buhari Ahmed; ex-officio, Abimiku Kukamah; National Youth Deputy Coordinator, Sydney Usman; Deputy National Treasurer, Alanu Inalegu; National Treasurer, Ajiegbe Oluwafemi; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Murtala Adamu; and Deputy National Youth Leader, Abdullahi Mohammed.

But barely one hour after his suspension, Sowore announced the expulsion of Ezenwa from AAC.

He said, “It has come to the notice of the office of the Chairman of the African Action Congress that a group of suspended members, induced by financial reasons and anti-progressive politics, gathered in Abuja today, May 13, 2019, and purportedly held a NEC meeting.

“These members, led by Leonard Ezenwa, former national secretary, who was suspended for financial impropriety and anti-party activities, have demonstrated by their actions that they have never been, and have never shared the core beliefs that those of us in the African Action Congress hold.

“Leonard Ezenwa is hereby expelled from the party, and the misguided individuals who participated in the Abuja meeting are suspended from the party until investigations reveal the extent of their involvement.”