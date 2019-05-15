Councillor Seeks Speed Limit Bumps

Worried by the frequent road traffic accident along the newly constructed school road in Oyigbo Local Government Area, the Councillor representing ward nine in Oyigbo Legislative Assembly, Chief (Hon) Onyegorom Chukwudi Godson has called for urgent erection of speed limit bumps on the road.

Hon Godson who said the call has became necessary following frequent accident on the road which mostly affects school children and road users, during the burial of Late Davis Chijioke, PDP ward nine E-Agent.

According to him, the number of dead recorded on daily basis, mostly school children was alarming due to reckless driving by commercial drivers and tricycles popularly known as “Keke Napep”

“As a legislator, I feel concerned about the lives of people, especially school children through the action of reckless commercial drivers, hence the need for government to address the challenge by constructing speed limit bumps or overhead bridge as a way to reduce the accidents”.

He said that he had personally made fruitless efforts to caution the commercial drivers and motorists, adding that this necessitated the need to plead with the appropriate authorities to come in as parents leaving in the affected roads are apprehensive over the speed limit of the drivers who are in a hurry to get to their destination not minding the danger their action may cause the road users.

Godson said the Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike who has shown love for Oyigbo people through numerous people oriented projects and human capital development, would respond to the plight of the people of Oyigbo, saying that there are enough reasons why the people would not be deterred to continue to support the peoples governor.

He however, described the Late Chijioke as a humble man who defended the party to victory, but died while fighting for the party, adding that Oyigbo condemned this kind of politics introduced by few elements who want power by all means.

Meanwhile, Senior Adviser to the Governor, Hon Alex Ibeawuchi also condemn the killing of Late Chijioke by men suspected to be on SARS uniform, stressing that Oyigbo people would find it difficult to forget the way their progressive and illustrious son was eliminated.