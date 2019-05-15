Council Boss Decongests Bishop Okoye Road, Disbands Criminals

The Mayor of Port Harcourt, Hon Victor Ihunwo, has stated that the purpose of enforcing the ban on illegal parks and street trading specially at Bishop Okoye street, Mile 3, Diobu was aimed at decongesting the road and disbanding the criminals in the area.

Phalga council boss who stated this on Monday at Bishop Okoye street, Mile 3, Diobu, Port Harcourt, when he led the task force to enforce the ban order said the action was not targeted at any person or tribe, rather it was to ensure that free flow of road traffic returns back to the Governor Wike dualised road and to tackle the security challenges in the area.

According to him, the criminals come out to rob people of their belongings, and run back to the market, harassed, saying that hence forth the market would close by 6.30 pm.

Speaking to The Tide, a road user, Jonah Ibiba said stopping street market at Bishop Okoye was a welcome development as the action would enhance free flow of traffic on that road Governor Wike spent billions of naira to dualise, pointing out that before now, wheel barrows and load jobmen would quack customers and block the road with no remorse.

On the contrary, the affected street trader, Mrs Ijeoma Agwu, counted her loses since the enforcement on street trading commenced, lamenting that her business had been shattered as she had no place to go.

She pleaded that an alternative place should be allocated to them as a way to ameliorate their suffering, adding that her survival scale depends on buying and selling.

A shop owner along Bishop Okoye street, Mrs Juliet Amadi frowned at the 6.30pm closing time as ordered by the mayor of Port Harcourt, saying that the shops in the area were fenced with wire guage by the government, which excluded them from being part of the street traders, because they do not go or sell beyond the fence and this she said, made them to stay on business up till 8 pm or more.

But now that the Mayor had come out with a new closing 6-30pm, it would affect our marginal profit due to loss of business hours she lamented, appealing that the time be extended to at least 8 pm as they were not part of the street traders on that road.