Apostle Chinyere Harps On Giving

Christians have been charged to cultivate the virtue of thanksgiving and to be happy with those who celebrate to attract God’s favour because according to him, those who nurse ill-will against successful people foreclose celebrations in their lives and families.

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, who stated this last Saturday in Port Harcourt also said that, to achieve breakthroughs in life, Christians must imbibe the habit of giving and thanksgiving.

The OPM General Overseer stated these at the One Year Anniversary celebration of the Umuebulu 1 Branch Satellite Church of OPM in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Apostle Chinyere who was represented by the Pastor in charge of the Oyigbo 1 Region of the church, Pastor John Orji commended what he called the tremendous growth, achievements and numerous deliverance exploits recorded by the parish.

In a message titled “Arresting the Enemies of your Breakthrough”, the OPM heneral overseer described breakthrough as the discovery of important things that move life forward. In his text taken a from Genesis 37: 3-5,14-20 and Genesis 39:2, the OPM General Overseer, said OPM has in 12 years grown meteorically in Nigeria and Oversees because of its generosity and free education, medical, skills-acquisition, housing for widows and other programme through giving, to attract and secure their breakthroughs.

According to him, the presence of the church in the community would bring positive developments in the area. He commended the parish Pastor, Mr Ndubusi Azumara, the church elders and congregation for what he called the unprecedented growth of membership.