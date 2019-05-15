Alleged Kidnapper From Ogun Arrested In Anambra

A 20-year-old alleged kidnapper based in Ogun State, ChinwetaluOranu, has been arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Haruna, Oranu was arrested for his alleged involvement in the abduction of one Obiora Okonkwo in Agbara industrial layout, Ogun State.

Mohammed who disclosed this said the suspect was arrested by officers attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Operation Puff Adder at Omagba Phase 1, Onitsha.

He said, “In order to further stem the tide of armed banditry and other heinous crimes in the state, operatives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad and operation Puff Adder had at 2pm arrested at Omagba phase 1, Onitsha, one ChinwetaluOranu ‘m’ aged 20 years.

“Suspect masterminded the kidnap of one Obiora Okonkwo at Agbara industrial layout in Ogun State on the 30/4/2019 and has confessed to the crime.”

The PPRO added that the suspect would be handed over to the Ogun State Police command where the offence was committed for further investigation and prosecution.

In a related development, two persons were arrested for allegedly robbing one Peter Morah of his motorcycle and two mobile phones at gunpoint.