400 Level UNN Student Commits Suicide -PPRO

A 400-level student of the Department of English and Literary Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), identified as ChukwuemekaAkachi, on Monday, allegedly committed suicide, the police have confirmed.

UNN, Alumni University of Nigeria NsukkaMrEbereAmaraizu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Enugu state, who confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday, describing it as “pathetic and unfortunate.”

Amaraizu said: “The suicide of a UNN 400 level student of the Department of English and Literary Studies on Monday is pathetic and unfortunate. “Police will investigate circumstances surrounding the suicide.”

An eyewitness account said that Akachi went to an uncompleted building on Sullivan Road, Nsukka, where he drank two bottles of ‘Sniper’, an insecticide, and slipped into coma.

He said that the deceased was discovered by some passersby, who reportedly saw him in a state of coma.

He said that the people, mainly students, raised alarm before he was rushed to UNN Federal Medical Centre.

It was further learnt that he was later moved to University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, ItukuOzalla, Enugu, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

According to the eyewitness, Akachi posted a suicide note on his Facebook wall shortly before he committed suicide, as follows: “Forgive me. In case you are the one who found the body, I am really sorry. It had to be someone you know.