15,000 Women Register For Medical Licences

At least 15,000 women have registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria this year to practise medicine, the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria has said.

The National President, MWAN, Dr Joyce Barber, who spoke at ‘The Nigerian Woman and Healthcare Symposium 2019’ in Abuja, yesterday, said the women were among a total of 45,000 newly registered doctors.

Barber, who is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Markfema Nigeria Limited, told reporters that the symposium, which commemorated the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, was aimed at giving women the opportunity to be advocates for Universal Health Coverage.

She said, “This year alone, over 15,000 female doctors and dentists registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria. There were a total of about 45,000 doctors that registered for their licences, of which 15,000 are female.

“There is a great need to increase the uptake for UHC in the country. The uptake so far is very low and we believe that the women have not been involved in the execution and implementation of this UHC as in other places.