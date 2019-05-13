Wike Declares War On Cultists, Kidnappers

Last week, activities in Government House, Port Harcourt

began with a special security meeting convened by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The meeting was held in the Banquet Hall last Monday and in attendance were the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, the State Director of Department of State Services, Tosin Ajayi, Commander S O G 115,Nigerian Air Force, Air Commander E O E Ebiowei, Commander N N S Pathfinder, Commodore S J Bura and state Commander of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, M L Haruna.

Also in attendance were local government chairmen, traditional rulers, Community Development Committee Chairmen and all youth leaders in the state.

Governor Wike briefed the stakeholders of determination of his administration to fight against cultism and kidnapping in the state and noted that the battle would involve all to be won.

He declared that areas where cultism is entrenched would have their traditional rulers dethroned, not attract projects and all youth groups found to be involved in cultism and kidnapping would be dissolved by the state government.

He said: “ Enough is enough. Nobody arrested by security agencies on cultism will see the light of the day. If you say we will not sleep, you also will not sleep”.

He also stated that any top government official caught trying to work for the release of arrested cultist will face full weight of the law.

Recall that Governor Wike had few days earlier addressed traditional rulers council in the state and Honourable members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on the determination of his administration to take the war to cultists and kidnappers in the state when each of the groups paid him a congratulatory visit.

The Commissioner of Police , Usman Belel, in his remarks, assured the state of the preparedness of security agencies to fight towards reducing cultism and kidnapping to the barest minimum.

He solicited for the collaboration of other stakeholders by way of information as he promised to treat their information will confidentiality.

Governor Wike hosted the Charge D’Affairs, Embassy of Netherlands, Mrs Marian Van De Cappello, Wednesday in Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor attributed insecurity in the country to its politicisation by the federal government, stressing that once opposition states have security challenges, politics is brought into it.

He also accused oil multinationals of encouraging insecurity by patronising cultists for surveillance jobs.

He urged Netherlands government to attract agricultural investors to the state for the purpose of agriculture.

Mrs Cappello congratulated Wike on his reelection victory and also commended his reconciliation between political gladiators in the state , saying the move would enhance peace and development.

Another major event in Brick House, last week was the visit of another high profile personality, the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank PLC, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu.

The GMD congratulated the governor on his reelection. He recalled the successful 20 years business translations the bank enjoyed with the state government and reassured the governor that the bank remains committed to even bigger partnership.

Wike informed him that EFCC lacks the legal impetus to investigate Rivers State Government because of an existing judgment by a Federal High Court.

Wike urged the GMD not to open the Bank’s transaction documents to EFCC. He equally urged the bank to consider indigenes of Rivers State for Managerial positions in view of the contributions the state has made in the bank.

Last Monday, the joint House of Representatives Committee on Army , Police , Human Rights and Justice was in Government House.

The leader of the delegation and Chairman, House Committee on Army, Rimande Shawule Kwewum said they were in the state to investigate killings by F-SARs on the basis of a motion by the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Hon Kingsley Chinda on the killing of Dr Ferry Gberegbe during 2019 election.

Addressing the delegation,Governor Wike said the Army staged a coup against Rivers State during the election. He said the army acted illegally because they worked to impose a predetermined leadership in the state.

The governor said that F-SARs murdered Ferry Gberegbe, a PhD holder and Chartered Accountant, in cold blood because they wanted to subvert the will of the people.

Chris Oluoh