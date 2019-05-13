UPTH Joint Schools Matriculates 327 Students

The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) Joint Schools has matriculated a total number of 327 students to study various medical sciences courses in the hospital leading to awards of Certificates, Diplomas and High National Diplomas.

The first Joint Schools matriculation ceremony took place last Friday at the hospital football field, Port Harcourt

Addressing the matriculants, the Chancellor of the schools who doubled as the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Henry Arinze Ugboma charged the students to make judicious use of the opportunity offered to them to read their books.

Represented by Prof Uzo Igwe, Member UPTH Joint Schools Board, the Chancellor noted that the dream for human capacity building inspired him to direct appriopriately the focused revolution that is ongoing.

“We have decided to encourage you to come and acquire requisite competence for the benefits of humanity” he said

The hospital, the Chancellor said had made huge impact on infrastructural reforms as ours is to expand the scope and reach of your knowledge for a higher application for clinical benefits and wider reach to our communities.

The Chancellor used the ceremony to appeal to the federal government to improve the hospital allocations to enable the management do more to humanity

He urged the students to shun all acts that are inimical to their academic pursuits and embrace hardwork and seriousness during their studies

According to him, “I am happy today to admit and matriculate 327 students into our schools, it is my prayer that within the specified period of your residency, you will have not only acquired the cerficate, but also the competencies duly required for your practical engagements”.

Chinedu Wosu