UK Court Jails Six Nigerian Internet Fraudsters …For Stealing £10.112m In Four Years

A Blackfriars Crown Court in the United Kingdom, has jailed six Nigerian citizens for their roles in the theft of millions of pounds from businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom and abroad.

The Nigerians, related by blood, are Bonaventure Chukwuka, 41; Emmanuel Chukwuka, 27; Christian Chukwuka, 39; Andrew Chukwu, 35; Queen Chukwuka, 32; and Grace Chukwuka, 39.

They were among 10 persons convicted between March 26 and 28, for their roles in a large-scale “diversion fraud” scam using hacking software.

Our source quoted the Metropolitan Police, as saying that the 10 accused persons were jailed for a total of more than 43 years at Blackfriars Crown Court on May 2, following a six-month trial.

Officers from the Metropolitan Falcon Fraud Squad began investigations into the matter after receiving referrals from action fraud.

Bonaventure was said to have led the fraud gang that targeted businesses and individuals by hacking into their email accounts, and stealing large sums of money.

The gang used computer malware to intercept and steal the log-in details of email accounts belonging to businesses and private individuals worldwide, with the intent of identifying high-value financial transactions.

According to detectives, a total of 228 separate frauds were committed by the same network between 2014 to 2018, resulting to £10,112,312.54.

Bonaventure was found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation, money laundering and possession of a prohibited item in prison.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Andrew was found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and conspiracy to conceal criminal property.

He was jailed for 10 years.

Emmanuel was found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud.

He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Christian was found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and conspiracy to conceal criminal property.

He sentenced to five years and nine months’ imprisonment.

Queen and Grace were found guilty of acquiring criminal property.