UCDC Wants Rivers People To Pray For Political Leaders

The Coordinator of United Community Development Committee (UCDC) Rivers State, John Onwubualili, has called on the people of Rivers State to always pray for their leaders irrespective of their political views.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service organised by UCDC at The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Province 8 in Port Harcourt, Mr John Onwubualili said the government of Rivers State cannot succeed without the prayers of the people.

He revealed that the state governor had great plans that will bring about development for the people of the state, but that those plans would not be implemented if they are not backed up by prayers.

According to him, the thanksgiving service is in appreciation to God Almighty for granting Chief Nyesom Wike victory for a second term.

He added that his victory for a second term despite the level of challenges during the elections in the state affirms that power belongs to God and not man.

Onwubualili further thanked God for safeguarding the communities during and after the 2019 general elections despite the interference of suspected military force across the state.

“Having evaluated the performances of the state governor we decided to endorse him for a second term of which prayers were made to ensure his victory. That is why we are gathered here to God for answering our prayers. We also prayed for peace in our communities and God fulfilled it”, he said

Also speaking, the Senior Pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Shepherds Hill Parish Province 8, Pst. Sonny Wogu, admonished the committee to be sincere while discharging their duties.

He advised them to put the interest of the people first before their own, while encouraging the people to always pray for their leaders irrespective of their political views.

Iragunima Benice