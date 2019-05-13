Troops Kill Insurgents, Recover Arms In Borno …As Adeboye Cautions Against Abrupt Sack Of Service Chiefs

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, said its troops of 121 and 192 battalions engaged in Operation Lafiya Dole, in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local vigilantes, have killed unspecified number of Boko Haram terrorists during clearance operations in Borno State.

Similarly, the Army said five villages which harboured the terrorists, were cleared during a simultaneous operation code named, “Operation Hard Strike”, last Friday.

It further said troops of 212 Tank Battalion under the operational command of 7 Division Garrison, deployed at Forward Operation Base in Gajigana town of the state, ambushed and exterminated unconfirmed number of terrorists attempting to infiltrate Gajigana town and troops’ location.

A statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said, “Two soldiers were wounded during the encounter, are stable and receiving treatment in a military hospital”.

The Army, in the statement, said particularly: “At Ranwa 11, contact was made with the terrorists, three of them were neutralized, while many were obviously wounded and others escaped.”

The statement said items recovered during the operations included one AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and one magazine bandolier.

The statement read in full: “Troops of 121 and 192 Battalions of Operation Lafiya Dole in collaboration with Civilian JTF and local vigilantes, had on the 10th of May, 2019, continued with clearance operations to end Boko Haram terrorism.

“Consequently, the troops effectively cleared Surdewalla, Ranwa, Baladayo, Sabon Gari and Shetimeri villages of Borno State in a simultaneous operation code named, “Operation Hard Strike.

“Simultaneously, troops of 192 Battalion advanced along Sabon Gari and Shetimeri villages where they cleared a scout of Boko Haram terrorists. A make up shift shelter for suspected insurgents was destroyed.

“Similarly, on the same Friday, the 10th of May, 2019, based on credible intelligence, troops of 212 Tank Battalion under the operational command of 7 Division Garrison deployed at Forward Operation Base Gajigana ambushed terrorists attempting to infiltrate Gajigana town/troops’ location.

“Additionally, 177 Task Force Battalion in collaboration with the Civilian JTF cleared Mboa, Mboa-Kura, Yarchida, Bombula, Tshata and Bamzir villages.

“At Furfur village, troops had exchanged fire with BHTs which led to the death of 1 terrorist and the underlisted items were recovered: a. 1 x AK 47 Rifle b. 3 x Magazines c. 50 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition d. 1x Magazine Bandolier. There was no casualty on the troops or the Civilian JTF.

“The General Officer Commanding 7 Division Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, while on assessment visit to FOB Gajigana, enjoined the troops to remain decisive and intensify efforts in eliminating the remnants of the terrorists.

He also conveyed the commendation of the Chief of Army Staff to them and the entire troops of the Theatre Command for the latest successes in the fight against terrorism.

“Nigerian Army used this medium to thank those who provided the information that led to the recent successes achieved so far, and urged members of the public to continue to be more forthcoming with useful information about the terrorists in their respective localities to the nearest army location or security agency for necessary action,” the statement added.

Musa thanked people who provided information that led to recent successes of the troops, pleading with the public to continue to report terrorists in their localities to Army locations or other security agencies.

It would be recalled that Boko Haram fighters have waged a decade long war on Nigeria in a bid to carve out some areas of the country to enforce strict Islamic code.

The war has claimed at least 28,000 people, with millions forced to flee.

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has been cautioned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government against the abrupt sack of the nation’s security chiefs.

Adeboye, who handed this warning, yesterday, said that sacking security chiefs at this moment was not the panacea to the insecurity in the country.

The highly respected cleric gave this advice while speaking at the headquarters of RCCG at The Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta in Lagos, during a thanksgiving service with the theme, ‘Victory Over Marital Storm’.

He told journalists shortly after the service through the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, RCCG, Pastor Johnson Odesola.

He said: “I believe the security chiefs are working and aside from those that have attained their retirement age, they have been studying the situation of the country in terms of security and would have some plans they are working on.

“If they are just changed, the new security chiefs would have to start all over again.

“I believe in good succession plan whereby those to replace the current security chiefs would learn from the incumbents and only need to continue from where they stop.”