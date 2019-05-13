Students Laud VC For Varsity’s Transformation

The Director General, New Rivers Vision Youths and Students Association, Comrade Chimzi Ihunwo, has lauded the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia for providing quality leadership through introduction of various programmes that have ensured the rapid transformations of all sectors of the institution.

Comr. Ihunwo made this statement when he led other executive members of his association to pay a courtesy call on the Vice chancellor in his office, recently.

He told the Vice Chancellor that members of the association had keenly followed his activities in the university and decided to appreciate his good leadership by honouring him with a prestigious award for his administration’s achievement and described the Vice Chancellor as students’ friendly.

In his response, Prof. Didia said the institution has maintained an uninterrupted academic calendar since his assumption of office due to the magnanimity of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The university administrator used the opportunity to laud Governor Wike for the massive investments in the university as well as the implementation of a new salary package for all categories of staff in the institution.

The Vice Chancellor commended the youths for their resilience in ensuring the realisation of the second term bid of the state governor for the overall interest of the State, and thanked the students for appreciating the achievements of his leadership, promising not to relent in the task of launching the institution to a world class university.