SEEFOR Partners Private Sector In Training Rivers Youth

The State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) project has promised continuous partnership with the private sector towards the training of youths in the State.

The State Coordinator of the programme, Mr. Kelcious Amos disclosed this at the official flag off of the SEEFOR project skills acquisition programme in poultry and fish farming for over one hundred Rivers youths at the Sam Jaja Ultra Modern Farms Limited in Port Harcourt.

Amos said that the programme which is under the Technical Vocational and Agricultural (TVAT) component of the SEEFOR programme was meant to impart necessary skills to youths in the state with a view to creating employment opportunities for them.

He said that similar collaboration in the past had yielded result as the agency had trained over 200 youths through collaboration with both state and non state actors.

The SEEFOR coordinator charged the beneficiaries to see the programme as an opportunity to learn skills that would make them to be job creators.

He also said that officers of the World Bank / European Union (EU) will visit them to see the level of progress and expressed satisfaction with the level of facilities at the Sam Jaja Ultra Modern Farm Limited.

Also speaking, the vice chairman of Obi/Akpor Local Government Council, Mrs Chinyere Agbara, also urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the programme as the era of white collar job was gone.

Also speaking, the Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of Sam Jaja Ultra modern farms Limited, Comrade Samuel Accra Jaja, said that the training which would last for six months will equip the trainees with the necessary skills in poultry and fish farming.

Comrade Sam Jaja, however, warned the trainees against indolence and lawlessness, stressing that the management of the farms will not condone any act of lawlessness among the trainees.

He also commended the World Bank/European Union for approving the training at the farm.