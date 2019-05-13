Saraki, PDP, Melaye Greet Ekweremadu On Birthday

The Senate President, Dr. BukolaSaraki, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, have all sent separate messages to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on the occasion of his birthday.

They all sent their best wishes to Ekweremadu via their different official Twitter handles.

Saraki described Ekweremadu as a great colleague and friend while wishing him long life.

The PDP also celebrated its chieftain, who is one of the party’s leaders in the South-East, by wishing him “good health and many more years.”

Senator Melaye, on his own, described Ekweremadu as the “intellectual bank of the Nigerian Senate.”

Saraki tweeted, “Happy Birthday to a great colleague and friend, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. As you celebrate another year, I wish you long life, good health and continued grace from the Almighty.”

A message on PDP’s Twitter handle reads, “Hurray! The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu is plus one today. We wish you long life, good health and many more years of service to humanity and to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. Happy Birthday.”

Melaye wrote, “Sen. Ike Ekweremadu happy birthday. The intellectual bank of the Nigerian Senate.More years to your age and more age to your years. Congratulations.”