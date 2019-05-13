Saraki Blasts EFCC Over Ikoyi Houses Seizure …Timi Frank Gives Senate Seven-Day Ultimatum Over Maina’s Probe Report

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has decried the seizure of residential houses in highbrow Ikoyi, Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The houses allegedly owned by Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki were recently reported to have been sealed off by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, Saraki’s Special Adviser, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said: “Our attention has been drawn to the fact that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has marked certain property belonging to Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, obviously under the claim that they are subject of investigation.

“The action of the EFCC only reinforced our earlier stated position that their current investigation is mischievous, contrary to the tenets of the rule of law and only aimed at settling scores.

“This position is founded on the fact that these same buildings were the subject of earlier investigations by the EFCC as well as the case initiated by the Federal Government at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

“Also, the case went all the way to the highest court in our country, the Supreme Court of Nigeria. In that case, Saraki was discharged and acquitted because the courts believe the government has no case.”

Last week the Senate President told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to stop witch-hunt against him, saying the EFCC’s moves to investigate him ‘is a mere witch-hunt exercise, aimed at settling scores, laced with malicious and partisan motives.’

Meanwhile, the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has asked the Nigerian Senate to make public their investigations on the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina, within seven days.

Frank threatened to drag the red chamber to court, if it fails to release the report at the expiration of seven days.

The Senate had set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the dismissed civil servant on how he (Maina) got into the country after he left the shores of Nigeria and trailing a report that he was on EFCC wanted list for about two years.

Maina, before he was dismissed due to several allegations led the PRTT which was inaugurated on June 10, 2010, by the former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, with a clear mandate to restructure the Head of Service Pension Office, Police Pension Office, among others.

In a statement, yesterday, Frank also condemned in strong terms, what he called persecution of the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The political activist said, “Since it is an era of fighting corruption, all hands must be on deck. The Senate must reveal to the general public what its committee discovered during the investigation of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension, Abdulrasheed Maina.

“I have, however, prepared my lawyers to sue the Nigerian Senate if its ad hoc committee fail to make public the outcome of its investigation in the next seven days. This is necessary for the nation Nigeria to know who are her real enemies and those who have served her diligently,” Frank said.

While condemning the sealing of residential houses located in Ikoyi, Lagos, owned by Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, by the EFCC, Frank said the APC administration has mismanaged the much talked about fight against corruption for witch-hunting of perceived political enemies.

“These same houses were the reason the Senate President was earlier investigated by the same EFCC and later dragged to the Code of Conduct Tribunal, the case went all the way to the Supreme Court of Nigeria where Sen. Bukola Saraki was discharged and acquitted, it goes to show that APC’s administration has shown that, it is a lawless government.

“Nigerians at all level must speak up against injustices in the land. We must help the clueless government of APC in the fight against corruption. Political persecution should not be seen as right against corruption.”