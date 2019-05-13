Sanitation Marshalls Want Desilting Of Gutters

As the rainy season approaches, the Rivers State Sanitation Marshalls, have called for aggressive desilting of gutters and drainages in Port Harcourt city its environs.

The organisation’s Coordinator, Prince Sodin Akiagba who said this during a special sanitation exercise at the Rumuokoro motor park in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area regretted that most residents of the city are yet to realise that drainages within their areas need to be cleansed up to avoid flooding and communicable diseases.

Prince Akiagba particularly condemned the indiscriminate dumping of solid wastes into drainages by residents of the city, stressing that Port Harcourt may experience flooding if noting is done about it.

He however commended the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) for its effort in ensuring regular cleanliness in the city.

Meanwhile, Prince Akiagba has said that decision by the Rivers Statement Sanitation Marshalls to embark on regular sanitation at motor parks was to instill the culture of cleanliness among drivers and others users of motor parks.

He told newsmen in an interview at the Rumuokoro motorpark that it has become necessary for drivers and other users of motor parks in the State to be sanitation conscious.

According to him, the organization is also working in collaboration with the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) to embark on street to street sanitation campaign in Port Harcourt City and its environs.

He also urged the people of the State to key into the programme to ensure its success.