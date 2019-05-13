RSG To Prioritise Agric Science In Schools

In a bid to boost food sufficiency and encourage export, the Rivers State Government has resolved to prioritise the teaching of Agricultural Science in primary and secondary schools in the state.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Charles Nwogu, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, said government would ensure that Agriculture becomes a subject of choice in public schools.

He explained that farming could only be made attractive, if young people were introduced into it at an early age, adding that the teachers would be encouraged to drive the process.

Nwogu further said that the present administration in the state led by Chief Nyesom Wike would partner with tertiary institutions to ensure that Agriculture becomes the new oil and gas of the state.

According to him, “We are trying to conscientise our teachers in primary and secondary schools to drive the issue of Agriculture to our pupils and students in some of these institutions.

“The government is doing everything to partner with some universities to make sure the teaching of agriculture is taking seriously. Getting to that point, everybody will know that Agriculture is the next step forward now that the attention is deviating from oil and gas to Agriculture,” the commissioner said.

He further said that the Cassava Plant Initiative Programme for farmers was 90 per cent completed, pointing out that when the programme comes on stream, Rivers State would be able to produce and export cassava flour.

“The Cassava Plant Initiative in Afam, Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state is 90 per cent completed. When that place is completed finally, it is going to be producing cassava in-product (cassava flours) up to the tune of 45 metric tons per year.

“This is large enough. It is about the largest in Africa. We are going to mop up cassava produce from even neighbouring states to meet up the needs of that cassava plant. We will be able to produce cassava flour and other things that it is used for and possibly we are going to possibly export cassava flour,” Nwogu stated.

The commissioner also said that the empowerment that was listed in the 2019 budget by the Rivers State Governor would be effective before the end of this year, saying that by the end of July, some youths would be empowered through Agriculture.

“One thing Rivers State is concerned with now is to empower youths through Agriculture. If you listen to the governor in his budget speech, he talked about empowerment of youths through Agriculture and that is what we are working on right now.

“Thank God we have won the election for a second term in office. Before the end of this year, it will be all over. Some youths will benefit from that empowerment scheme,” he stated.

Dennis Naku