Rising Ritual Killings, Kidnappings Worry Okowa

Delta State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday expressed worries over rising incidents of ritual killings, kidnappings and other crimes across the country, attributing the trend to the get-rich-quick syndrome among the people especially the youths.

The governor said the craze for wealth and material possessions among Nigerians add to the high incidents of crime, and urged the people to be more committed to the affairs of God.

He spoke at the 1st session of the 15th Synod of the Asaba Diocese of the Anglican Communion held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ubulu-Okiti, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The inordinate desire for wealth and material possessions inevitably results in compromise, covetousness and corruption. This is, perhaps, our greatest undoing as a nation today as people want to make money at all cost and the result is what we are seeing all around us – a rise in cases of ritual killings, kidnappings, advance fee fraud (popularly known as yahoo-yahoo), violent crimes and even occultism in churches.

“While God is committed to meeting our needs, it is also His will that we do not make making money our main pursuit in life; His command remains to seek His kingdom first and all other things will be added (Matthew 6:33),” he stated.

He observed that the theme of the synod: “The Pursuit of the Vain and the Evanescent,” addresses “the concerns of mortal beings that are daily caught in the dilemma of whether to pursue after that which is spiritual and, therefore, eternal or that which is material and, therefore, temporary; the choice is not often as easy as it may sound in a Sunday school class because out there in the real world, things can get really sticky.