Reps Probe Electoral Violence, Killings

Public Sitting of the Joint House of Representatives Committee on the Army, Police Affairs, Justice and Human Rights to hear memoranda over the violence and killings during last general elections took top place in proceedings at the Assembly last week.

The committee on arrival last Tuesday and led by its Chairman Hon.Riwande Shawulu Kwenum led a courtesy visit to the Speaker, Rt. Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani with other leaders of the Assembly.

While welcoming the committee , Rt. Hon. Ibani assured them of the cooperation and support of the House, as he urged them to ensure that justice is done.

The Speaker thanked them for the courage displayed in ensuring that violence and killings during last elections were probed.

Shortly after the visit to the speaker, the joint House Of Representatives Committee commenced sitting.

Last Tuesday, the Army, and other political personalities made presentations to the committee.

Among those who spoke were Barrister Ibim Dokubo representing Akuku- Toru LGA. Also , Chief Pawariso Horsfall, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain from Asari -Toru Local Government made presentations.

Speaking over the murder of Ogoni youth leader and lecturer at the Ken Sari Wiwo Polytechnic, Dr. Ferry Gberegbe one Sorgum Nwiyor and Thomas Baride Arear decried the way Gberegbe died as they narrated how police officers attached to Federal Anti Robbery Squad(SARS) shot sporadically at the INEC collation centre in Bori.

The Nigerian Army representative, Brig Gen. Felix Omogui narrated the role played by the army, and discountenanced claims that soldiers were involved in killings and election materials snatching.

On the second day, the committee heard representations from the police including those from Ogoni.

Before the memorandum from Assistant Commissioner for Police, Akin Fakorode, father of late Dr. Gberegbe, Mr Conduct Gberegbe told the committee how his son died.

Mr Gberegbe called on the committee to fish out and ensure that killers of his son were fished out.

On his part, member representing Khana 1 in the State Assembly, Hon. Bariene Deeyah faulted claims by police representative that Gberegbe was killed by poison by rival cult group and not by police bullets.

Deeyah alleged that he and Gberegbe were together during the incident that led to his death.

Chairman of the Joint House of Representatives Committee, Hon Kwenum has promised that the panel will ensure justice is done, but stressed the need for ensuring such incident don’t occur in the future.