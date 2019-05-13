Rep Wants Justice For Victims Of Electoral Violence

As the Joint House of Reps committee on Army, Police Affairs, Justice and Human Rights over the electoral violence in Rivers State concludes its sitting, member of the panel and initiator of the motion, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, has sued for peace and forgiveness.

Hon. Chinda made the call shortly after the committee concluded its public sitting in Port Harcourt last week, saying without reconciliation and penalty meted on the perpetrators the polity will not know peace.

Chinda, who was visibly miffed with the role army and police played during the general elections in Rivers State said elections in the state has become war.

The federal lawmaker representing Obio/ Akpor Constituency said the circumstances in which Dr. Ferry Gberegbe and Mrs Ibisaki Amachree died was regrettable and could be avoided.

He wondered how the army got involved in electoral matters, arguing that constitutionally it was supposed to protect the country’s territorial integrity and not in elections.

Chinda noted, “ As long as this country continue to slide this way…We will fail to ensure to enforce our oversight functions”.

Chairman of the panel, Hon Romance Kwenum assured that the committee will do all in its powers to ensure justice was done.

He however, stressed the need for all concerned to embrace peace and reconciliation to avert such occurrences in the future.

The committee is expected to convene more sittings in Abuja before presenting its report back to the House for approval.