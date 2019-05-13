Renewed Cult Clash Claims Two Lives In C’River

Renewed cults clash has claimed two lives in Calabar South local government area of Cross River State.

The clash, which occurred on Saturday between suspected cult groups, Klans and Axe members led to the death of two persons.

Our correspondent gathered that the brutal murder occurred at Mayne Avenue by EkpoAbasi and AbasiEdem streets.

An eyewitness, who refused to give his name, said one of the victims was identified as Last Born while the other’s identity was unknown at the time of filing this report.

“We were at Mayne Avenue by EkpoAbasi on Saturday night when we saw people running and shouting, and of course, we are used to it in this location (we even call it Temple Run), so we took to our hills after hearing sporadic gunshots.

“When the atmosphere became calmed a little, I heard people shouting and some jubilating that, ‘him cup don full’ and as people were trying to aid the victim, they realised he is a known cultist who goes by the name Last Born.

“Before we could say ‘Jack Robinson’, the police swung into action and the whole place was deserted. However, they (Police) later recovered the corpse of Last Born from the roadside”, he said.