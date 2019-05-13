Plot To Shut Down Imo Before Okorocha’s Exit Thickens

Following the purported suspension of the 27 Local Government Chairmen in Imo State by the State House of Assembly, a group operating under the auspice of Imo Dynamic Forum (IDF) has called on the State House of Assembly to apologise to the council chairmen and revisit their decision or they will shut down the state.

The Co-ordinator of the group, Jude Opara, while addressing journalists in Owerri said that IDF members disassociated themselves from the decision of the House of Assembly and described the purported suspension as a ploy to siphon the council treasury as parting gifts for the expiration of their tenure as legislators.

Opara made it clear that “the House of Assembly has no right to suspend the LGA chairmen and no section of Nigeria Constitution authorised them to suspend the chairmen”, pointing out that the LGA chairmen were duly elected as the executive chairmen of the various Local Government Councils.

He described the allegation levelled against the LGA chairmen by the State lawmakers termed “gross misconduct bodering on financial misappropriation and other related offenses” as false, blackmail intended to tarnish the image of the chairmen.

He also urged the Imo lawmakers “not to engage in an act that will cause problem in the state” and urged the general public to disregard the decision of the State House of Assembly.