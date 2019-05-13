Plateau Utd’s Captain Urges Fans To Stay Positive

Captain of NPFL side Plateau united Elijah Golbe has urged fans of the Jos based side to stay positive despite been faced with relegation threat at the end of the season with four games to go.

Golbe speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said all the team have been praying for is goals which haven’t been forthcoming well.

He said this is not the time to lose hope on the team but time to back the team now hoping to get things right in terms of goals onward from their next home game against Nasarawa United.

“All we are praying for is goals which haven’t been forthcoming well and we are hoping to get things right in our next game at home to Nasarawa United. We are urging the cans to stay positive.”

Plateau United next face Nasarawa United at home in Jos and would look to get a positive result as anything short of a win could jeopardise their topflight status with just two home games remaining of the four league fixtures left.