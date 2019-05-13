Okrika Chiefs Council Hails Abam’s Victory

The Executive Committee of the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs (ODCC), has hailed, Dr Alfred Semenitari Abam, over his recent court victory by the Rivers State High Court that declared him as the Amanyanabo of Okrika.

A statement signed by the chairman of the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs (ODCC), Chief S. K. Kalowolo on behalf of the Council, said the land mark judgement delivered by the State High Court had put to rest the Amanyanabo of Okrika chieftaincy stool tussle.

According to the Council, the Ado Royal Stool dates back to 1605 with renowned and prominent sons occupying the stool for ages.

They commended Dr. Abam for strength to be able to withstand the long tussle over the throne and in the end emerged victorious.

”We appeal to all Okrikans to come together to support His Gracious Majesty, Dr Alfred Semenitari Abam , Ado ix, Amanyanabo of Okrika to build a viral and egalitarian Okrika “ he said

He also noted that the Amanyanabo of Okrika tussle which was between Ibulubo War Canoe House and Abam Royal House in Ado Royal Families of Okrika had been laid to rest due to the judgement.

Speaking, His Gracious Majesty, Dr Alfred Semenitari Abam thanked the Chairman and members of the Executive committee of ODCC for their support.

Dr Abam who thanked God over his victory, described the ruling of the court as a vindication of the tradition of Okrika.

He also noted that as the Amanyanabo of Okrika, also known as Kirike) he is also the Clan Head of Okrika.

”Okrika as a sub national group is made up of several towns known as Krikese with its Amanyanabo Okrika town which is the metropolis and capital of the Krikese have its own King who must be from the Ado Royal Family” he said

”So the King of Okrika is in a dual capacity, first as the king of Okrika and also the Clan Head of Okrika towns “ he noted and further promised to work towards developing the Okrika kingdom.

Iragunima Benice