OBALGA Boss Bans Illegal Parks, Street Trading

Worried by indiscriminate parking and loading of passengers by commercial drivers in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, the Council Chairman, Hon Prince Solomon Eke, has banned illegal motor parks and street trading in the area.

The council chairman gave the order during the sensitisation meeting with stakeholders on the need to sanitise the road traffic flow last weekend at the council headquarters, Rumuodamaya.

Addressing the stakeholders which include members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tricycle Union, Traders Association, among others, the chairman solicited for co-operation and support of all to fight indiscriminate loading and of loading at unapproved areas. He also expressed worry over illegal parking of vehicles which leads to congestion of the road, as well as illegal street trading.

Hon Eke, noted that wrong parking had aided criminals in robbing their victims, snatching of bags and kidnapping, adding that “the council cannot condone it any more and that is why we are here to rub minds together on the way forward”.

According to him, on the issue of space “we have created more parks in addition to the Rumuokoro Park built by the present State Government, as well as market, there is no reason why drivers will not operate within the approved modern parks and traders are expected to make use of the available markets. You complained about the high rate of stalls and lack of power supply, but we met with the excos and brought the prices down, also transformers have been provided at the market to boost commercial activities. We want to seek your co-operation so that together we can be on the same pace”.