Institute Mulls Professionalism In Transport, Logistics Business

The Chartered Institute of Logistic and Transport (CILT), has reiterated the need to professionalise transport and logistics business in Nigerian aviation and road transport sectors.

The Abuja branch Chairman of CILT, Mr Alex Okosun, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Okosun said that the institute had embarked on aggressive membership drive to bring in many people in transport and logistics for the purpose of instilling professionalism in them.

“It is in this light that we have organised our first executive stakeholders’ forum on the vision and strategy for the 21st century logistics and transport organisations.

“We want to bring together all the transport and logistics players in Nigeria to discuss the importance of this strategic industry and also create awareness about the business,” he said.

, General Secretary, CILT, Abuja Branch, Mr Adegbuwagun Adekunle said that logistics and transport had remained the life wire of every nation’s economy.

Adekunle said that the institute was aware that the transport industry in Nigeria had been dominated by quacks because of the broad nature of the industry.

According to him, we have aviation, rail, maritime and road modes and what we have tried to do in instilling professionalism is to start from a particular sector.

“We are currently looking at the aviation sector because airport is the gateway. People see us and say we are corrupt or we are incompetent based on the kind of people they first met at the airport even before getting to their hotel rooms.

“When we are done with aviation sector, we will move to the road mode. In the road mode, we are developing different programmes to bring people in and that is why we are organising the stakeholders’ forum on the vision and strategy for the industry.