Nigeria’s 4×100 meters team missed out on a place in the final, finishing 4th in Heat 2 and 17th overall at the IAAF World Relay in Yokohama, Japan on Saturday.
The quartet of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Patience Okon George, Favour Ofili and Rosemary Chukwuma raced for team Nigeria.
Despite posting a season’s best 45.07, overall, they fell short behind Denmark, Ghana and Thailand.
Ghana is the only African side to make through to the Women’s 4×100 metres final, which comes up Sunday.
IAAF World Relays: Nigeria Fails To Reach Final
