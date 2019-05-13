Group Dismisses Plot To Stop Ihedioha’s Inauguration

A group known as the Coalition of Imo Rebuilders have described as laughable and infantile fresh suit seeking to stop the swearing-in of the Imo State governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, on May 29, 2019.

A statement issued in Owerri by the group’s national chairman, Godswill Onwughara, described the litigants as against the progress of the state.

According to the statement, the election that produced Ihedioha as the governor-elect remains credible and ought not to be challenged.

The group said it had confidence in the judiciary and expressed optimism that Ihedioha would be sworn in on May 29.

“The attention of Coalition of Imo Rebuilders has been drawn to the ridiculous and desperation of some unscrupulous elements in Imo State to scuttle the constitutionally scheduled May 29, 2919 inauguration.

“It is laughable and an infantile inclination that a group of defeated persons in the state approached a court of law to stop the Wednesday, May 29 swearing-in of the Imo State governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, over frivolous and unsubstantiated claims nay baseless prayers.”

“This is nothing, but a negatively orchestrated attempt to get political power through the back door. This is so because both the constitution and the electoral act provisions are very clear on post-election matters. The books clearly stipulate that the first port of call of all post-election matters is the tribunal and not the court.

“It is quite unfortunate that while the overwhelming majority of Imo people are celebrating over a peaceful governorship election that was nationally and generally adjudged as free, fair and credible by all standards, an infinitesimal and grossly inconsequential minority are putting clogs in the wheel of a peaceful handover and inauguration proceedings.

“To be sure, we have great confidence in the judiciary and to tell these unmindful petitioners the truth and nothing but the truth; nothing will stop the swearing-in of the governor-elect on May 29.”

Meanwhile, Ihedioha has called on World Bank to assist his administration which will resume office on May 29, 2019 to improve the state’s infrastructure.