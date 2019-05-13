Expert Wants FG To Engage Professionals In Fuel Dev

President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has been advised to engage more professionals into Nigeria’s production sectors, especially government ministries, parastatals and agencies to enhance sustainable development and growth at all levels in the country.

Speaking in a chat with The Tide last week in Port Harcourt on the economic state of Nigeria, a renowned administrator, Mrs Joy Okechukwu, also frowned at what she called an unhealthy situation, where “square pegs are used to fill round holes” in political appointments.

Okechukwu regrets that the ruling elites had placed much emphasis on using appointments as reward for loyalists to the detriment of performance and development.

According to her, Nigeria has passed through hard times and pains so much from the attitude of using appointments for political patronage and requires some positive changes.

As she puts it, “Nigeria’s human capital has not been put in place and this has led to pressures and brain drain.

We have sound medical officers, resourceful management experts, well groomed engineers and even within the academic circles, there are good brains but these people are not utlitised or given the chance to serve the nation”.

She asserts: “We cannot just be counting the number of educated and qualified people that Nigeria has produced, stressing that, we should start putting them, especially the professionals, to proper use”.

Meanwhile, Okechukwu, a RSU-trained administrator has appealed to the federal government to increase budgetary allocations to the education sector to 30 per cent as stipulated by UNESCO.

She maintained that the appeal became imperative because it will go a long way in encouraging increased in research grants to undergraduate and post-graduate students in institutions of higher learning.

The erudite scholar called for a legislation aimed at encouraging synergy between institutions of higher learning and private companies saying it will go a long way in making the product of research available for production and sale to the public.

Bethel Toby