Expert Urges Govt To Check Defecation In Drainages

A Port Harcourt-based environmentalist, Prince William Chinwo has called on the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and security agencies to monitor the activities of some persons who defecate regularly into gutters and drainages in Port Harcourt.

Prince Chinwo who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt particularly pointed out said that the section of interwoba creek by the Federal Road Safety Commission along Aba road is now an eyesore because of the presence of faeces.

Chinwo said that most of these elements who defecate inside the creek are endangering the lives of people around the area, stressing that most of these people carry out the act sometime in broad day.

“The whole place is a mess. Some time you see them doing this thing in broad day light, even in the presence of security agencies without being arrested.

“I urge the Rivers State Ministry of Environment to set up a taskforce to monitor these people and if possible arrest and prosecute them” he said.

Chinwo who is also the Chairman of Chinwo Town Environment Committee Port Harcourt City Local Government Area further said that most of those doing this thing are neither insane nor indigenes of Rivers State.

He also stressed the need for the government to look into the construction of more public toilets in the city in order not to give some persons opportunity of using that to deface the city.

Chinwo also commended the Rivers State Government for ensuring regular cleanliness in the city.