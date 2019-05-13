Enugu Assembly To Blacklist  Erring Contractors

The Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Works, has vowed to blacklist contractors, sabotaging the efforts and good intentions of the State Government.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Chima Obieze said this in Enugu last Saturday, when the committee visited Igboeze North and South Local Government Areas of the state, as part of its quarterly oversight function.

Obieze expressed sadness that some contractors would spend years in a job that should last for just six months.

While visiting the site for the construction of two Magistrates Court buildings at Igboeze North LGA, the committee noted with disdain, the slow pace of work at the site being handled by Audi contractors.

Obieze complained that in the five sites belonging to the same contracting firm, the story is still same.

He said the committee would do the needful to ensure the house get the list of erring contractors and by a resolution, pass a no confidence vote where necessary.

The chairman said the house would write the governor, the executive council and the Ministry of Works, naming the firms that are no longer needed to continue to work for the state.

Obieze said that the committee was satisfied with all the state government projects in Igboeze South, apart from one road contract that is being handled by Fenotex Construction Company.

In his remark, the Executive Chairman of the Igboeze South LGA, Mr Fidelis Odo, commended the committee for its dedication to duty even under heavy rain.

Odo extended his gratitude to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the wonderful job he is doing across the LGAs.

He said that the governor has embarked on numerous road and other developmental projects in LGAs.