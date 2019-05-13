Education Endowment Targets 1,000 Indigent Rivers Students

An educational endowment, the Justice Nnamdi Elliot Chukwu Education and Health Initiative, has been launched with an initial target to benefit at least one thousand indigent students in Rivers State.

The initiative has its primary aim of advocating and providing support for indigent children and youths in the state as well as creating platforms for harnessing and growing technical skills in urban and rural areas.

The scheme is also aimed at proffering health solutions with focus on liver disease through research and sensitisation.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative at Rumuche, Emohua Local Government Area of the state over the weekend as part of the burial ceremony of the late Director of Works, Rivers State University, Engr Justice N.Elliot Chukwu,the chief initiator of the project, Mr Chigozile Nnamdi Chukwu said the venture was to keep the dreams of his late father of empowering less privileged in the society through education.

Mr Chukwu also disclosed that the vision and motto of the educational endowment was to build an audacious world of peace through innovations in health education and working to create lasting solution to issues on education and health.

He averred that the project was to give back to society, adding that one thousand indigent students would benefit in the first stage billed to commence later this month.

“My father’s life and dreams was to be helping hands to the poor . So at his demise, it occurred to me to start an initiative on education and health, especially on liver health. Our target is the indigent ones who cannot have it on their own as well as to give back to the society.

To give them from zero to a hero life experiences, especially those who could not afford to have education”he added.

Mr Chukwu announced that the scheme will start off with the provision of school bags and shoes among other things to one thousand pupils and students across some selected schools in the state.

He solicited support for the project by well spirited individuals in the society in order to ensure the realisation of the dreams for which the initiative was launched.

Late Engr Chukwu was untill his demise, the Director of Works at the Rivers State University and a certified registered member of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) among other professional bodies.