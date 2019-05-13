Eagles Coach Drops Five Foreign-Based Players

Paul Aigbogun, Flying Eagles coach has dropped five foreign-based players from his pre-FIFA U-20 World Cup training camp in Germany, with as many as 12 invitees dropped overall, as he plans to make his 22 man list for the tournament official at the start of this week.

Five players who represented other nations before switching allegiance to Nigeria were affected by Aigbogun’s purge, while six who were part of his team at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations were also affected.

Aigbogun is now set to name 12 new players for the Poland 2019 campaign later this month, with many of those who did not play at the African championship set to get spots in the final roster, as part of his efforts at beefing up of the squad to win Nigeria’s first Under-20 title.

Among those who were sent packing were Everton winger, Korede Adedoyin, Manchester City midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Shelley Community FC teenager, Mashkur Tagwai and Watford winger, Jayden Bennetts.

West Ham United Academy, Daniel Toma also left early Friday, alongside Bournemouth’s Nnamdi Ofoborh, who however, said he is committed to the team’s FIFA U-20 World Cup programme if included by Aigbogun.

It would be recalled that Nigeria is in Group D of the championship alongside Qatar, Ukraine and United States.

The championship will run from May 23 to June 15 with Nigeria taking on Qatar in the first Group’s match on May 24 and United States on May 27 before ending the group’s stage with a match against Ukraine on May 30.