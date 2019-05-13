Don Urges FG To Drop Multi-Party System

Prof. Victor Ariole of the Department of French, Lagos State University, on Saturday advised federal government to streamline the number of political parties in the country into two or three party system.

Ariole gave the advice during the 2019 Lagos Rosicrucian Conclave with the theme: “ Spirituality for Social Justice’’, held at ISIS Temple, Illupeju, Lagos.

He said that operating a two or three party system would enable the electorate to pick their leaders objectively without bias or confusion.

According to him, the multi-party system operated in the country was a mere waste of the nation’s resources.

“We have 91 political parties in the country presently which are all funded by the government; this is outright waste of our nation’s resources.

“I will advise we streamline these parties to two or three to guide against confusion on which party to put in power and manage our resources well,’’ he said.

Ariole urged FG to be fully responsible and responsive to the needs of Nigerians which included health, housing, education and food.

He urged the government to see these needs as a priority to ensure that they are easily accessible for people to live peacefully and in harmony.

“We are the richest nation among the West Africa countries but we seem to be the poorest because we have not effectively channelled our energy toward fruitful ventures,’’ he said.

Another discussant, Dr Fassy Yusuf, said that the missing link between spirituality and leadership was sound values, adding that individuals must imbibe positive and sound values to be successful in all endeavours.

“We need value based leadership and value based spirituality to be outstanding in life,’’ Yusuf said.

Also, Mrs Dunni Olasehan, a discussant, urged Nigerians to possess the spirit of love as it takes love and collective responsibility to live in a just, egalitarian and peaceful society.

“The society has gone bad already but we can redeem it through our collective effort to love one another and desist from selfishness,’’ she said.

The Tide reports that the Rosicrucian order, an Ancient and Mystical Order Rosae Crucis (AMORC), is a philosophical, cultural and humanitarian organisation.