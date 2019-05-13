Doctors’ Strike: NMA Suspends Actions As Abducted Member Regains Freedom

A medical practitioner, Dr Ogbonna Uchenna-Aju, who was kidnapped on May 3 in Cross River State by unknown gunmen has regained his freedom.

Our correspondent reports that Uchenna-Aju was kidnapped while on transit from Ogoja Local Government Area to his house in Obudu Local Government Area in the State.

The announcement of his release was contained in a communiqué signed by the Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association, South-South zone, Dr Agam Ayuk, and the Secretary, Dr Ezoke Epoke after its general emergency meeting held yesterday in Calabar.

The association said that Uchenna-Aju was released safely on May 9 through the efforts of the state government, security agencies and the media.

“Arising from the meeting and taking into serious consideration the healthcare needs of Cross Riverians, the NMA in Cross River State has suspended the notice of total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services across the state.

“The association has also directed all its members across the state to resume work immediately.