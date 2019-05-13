Dickson Tasks PDP On Peaceful LG Polls

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has directed the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State to deepen consultations for the actualisation of rancour-free local government polls.

The Governor’s call follows the commencement of consultations by leaders of the PDP in all the wards and local government areas of Bayelsa State ahead of the council poll slated for July 27, 2019.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Mr Moses Cleopas, said during a press conference that the party had commenced consultations with stakeholders and party leaders in all the wards ahead of the election.

He said candidates for the election would emerge through a transparent process and party leaders who would select them based on their loyalty, sacrifice, dedication and contributions to the party with regards to the principle of rotation, especially for chairmen and councillors.

The governor urged party leaders to return to their communities to intensify the consultative meetings for the forthcoming local government election in consonance with the PDP’s unique style of leadership.

The governor’s comments were contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, made available to newsmen at the weekend.

He advised all aspirants for various positions to consult their leaders who should ascertain their level of loyalty, hard work and contributions to the party in the state.

The Governor, who stressed that there would be no room for rancorous primaries, warned aspirants to avoid unnecessary expenditure as a result of the forthcoming primaries and elections.

The governor said, “There will be no rowdy contest and those who want to contest should go and make their case to their leaders.”