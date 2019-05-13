Delta Moves To Stop Open Defecation

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said his administration would formulate a policy geared towards addressing open defecation in the state.

Okowa stated this during the declaration of a state of emergency in water supply, sanitation and hygiene services in the state.

He said there was an urgent need for stakeholders to help the country control its rapid population growth.

The state Commissioner for Water Resources Development, Fidelis Tilije, said they had taken critical actions towards the realisation of the SGD 2030 target to revitalise the WASH sector.

Tilije said through partnership with the European Union/UNICEF, the state government had contributed its counterpart fund of over N750m and got N1.5bn as grant from the EU for WASH projects.

Meanwhile, the Asagba-in-Council has expressed readiness to rebrand the 300-year-old Ezigbo festival to showcase the tourism potential of the city.

The Iyase of Asaba, Chief Patrick Onyeobi, said this while receiving officials of Machine Company and SVL Nigeria Enterprise in Asaba last Saturday.