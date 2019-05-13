CRUTECH Matriculates 6,245, Warns Freshers Against Indiscipline, Lawlessness

The Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH, has admitted 6,245 new students into the institution to pursue different academic programmes for the 2018/2019 academic year.

Chairman, Committee of Deans, Prof. Mathew Nsing Ogar, gave the warning while addressing new students at the 17th convocation ceremony which took place at the institution’s new cafeteria Calabar at the weekend..

The management of the institution urged the new students to at all tines respect the constituted authority, adhere to rules and regulations, tenets and the institution’s tradition so that they will graduate and become truly useful citizens.

“As students of CRUTECH, you must be guided by its mission and vision which are the philosophical statements driving the implementation of academic programmes in the university”.

“CRUTECH is a technology based institution and this calls for sufficient contribution of energy on the part of the university management, staff and students to the task of achieving it”.

Ogar urged the students to be focused, disciplined and studious so that they can graduate in flying colours.

“I wish to inform you that this is a major take off-point for defining the path to your success in life” And advised them not to allow distractive elements of whatever form to distract them from achieving academic excellence.

A breakdown of newly admitted students read by Prof. Ogar show that 54 students got admission to the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry, faculty of Architecture 89 students, faculty of Basic Medical Science 70, Faculty of Biological Science 584, Faculty of Communication Technology 305, Faculty of Education 1337, Faculty of Engineering 982, Faculty of Environmental Sciences 437 and Faculty of Management Sciences 847.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar