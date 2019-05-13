Corruption: Come Clear On Bulkachuwa, PDP Tells Buhari …Judge Not Indicted, Says DSS …President States Position On NLC, Ngige Face-Off

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come clear on the corruption allegation against the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

The PDP gave the charge in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, yesterday.

The statement read, “The attention of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been drawn to a press statement issued by the Buhari Presidency alluding to corruption allegations against the person of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

“On account of this allegation and the nefarious plot to bring the name of our party into its narrative, the PDP charges the Buhari Presidency to come clear on the corruption allegation it opened on Justice Bulkachuwa.”

“The Buhari Presidency has alluded to issues of corruption against Justice Bulkachuwa, contrary to issues raised in the PDP petition bothering on bias, it behoves on the Presidency and the APC to make public, the corruption issues they have alluded to.

“The Presidency should also take a step further by pursuing these issues of corruption just as it did in its case of corruption allegations against the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, instead of wickedly dragging our party into issues that have no bearing with the PDP.

“Now that the Presidency has informed the whole nation that Justice Bulkachuwa has issues of corruption, we challenge it to do the needful rather than engaging in shadow-boxing against our party.

“Moreover, in the face of corruption allegations, as has now been exposed by the Presidency, the burden still lies on the same Presidency to come clean.

“In doing that, the Presidency will be ranching on its established course, having hit the records of harassing and intimidating judicial officials; abuse of court processes and disregard for court orders.

“Our party holds that this Buhari Presidency’s fresh allegation of corruption now places a huge moral burden on Justice Bulkachuwa, particularly in her capacity as the President of the Court of Appeal.

“This is because; a judicial officer of such high standing must not only be above board but be seen to be above board at all times.

“Nevertheless, the PDP restates our demand for Justice Bulkachuwa to recuse herself from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, following the manifest bias in her opening address, “that no matter how well the election is conducted, there are bound to be complaints”.

“This is in addition to the fact that her husband, Hon. Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa, is a frontline leader of the APC, which is a party in our case before the tribunal.

“With these developments, it is certain that there is no way the PDP can obtain justice with Justice Bulkachuwa in the panel”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) last Saturday denied indicting the Chairman of the Presidential Election Tribunal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, for bribery and corruption in a certain secret memo of the Service as reported by a national daily.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by its Spokesman, Mr Peter Afunaya.

The statement declared that “the said Memo only exists in the imagination of the writers and should be roundly disregarded by the reading public.”

According to the statement: “It is unfortunate that the newspaper followed unethical ways to publish this falsehood. It is rather curious and indeed condemnable that the newspaper did not reach out to the Service for its comments as would have been expected in reportage of this nature.

“The Service has, nonetheless, launched a detailed investigation into the controversies surrounding the said publication.

“It is the wish of the Service that it is left out of the manoeuvres of politicians who are hereby advised to abide by the rule of law and respect the entire process of electoral litigations regarding the activities of the tribunal.

“While it (the Service) will continue to collaborate with the media as strategic partners in nation building, it admonishes practitioners to be lawful and professional in the execution of their responsibility.

“However, mischief makers, intent on causing disaffection in the polity are warned to desist from such acts as the full weight of the law will be visited on defaulters.

“The DSS remains unwavering in providing the enabling environment for the pursuit of legitimate aspirations by well-meaning and law-abiding members of the populace.”

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally reacted to the disagreement between the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over the appointment of the Chairman of the board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

His position was contained in a statement yesterday by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

It noted that NSITF is a hundred percent; Federal Government of Nigeria owned insurance parastatal, under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, designed for the purpose of insuring workers (employees) in the public and private sectors.

It said the organization is empowered by the law to implement the Employee Compensation Act (ECA) 2010 with mandate to insure workers and pay them compensation for accidents, deaths and injuries in the course of work.

The presidency explained further that “The NSITF was bedevilled and riddled with corruption between 2012 – 2015, which resulted in a colossal loss and mismanagement of about N48 billion out of the total N62 billion contributions during the said period.

“These were contributions by the Employers – viz government and the private sector for payment of compensation to workers and even to Employers for loss of man-hours by their workers.

“This fraud has been investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the last Chairman and some members of the former board and some officials of the NSITF are presently being prosecuted by the EFCC.

“All actions taken by the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment towards the resuscitation and repositioning of this ailing agency, including the Administrative Panel of Inquiry into the affairs of NSITF and the suspension of the inauguration of the board in 2018 were part of the special work plan approved for the Honourable Minister by Mr. President.

“The appointment of the Chairman of this board, which is in consonance with Sec. 4(a) of the NSITF Act CAP N88 of 2004 was also approved by Mr. President since 23rd July, 2018 on the recommendation of the Hon. Minister.

“Mr. Austin Enejamo-Isire, a Chartered Accountant, Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and renowned Insurance expert, Senior Member, Chartered Institute of Insurance of Nigeria (CIIN), Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) was approved by Mr. President for this position.

“Also approved by Mr. President were the Managing Director and three Executive Directors who had assumed duties since 18 April 2017.

“Others also approved as Non-Executive Directors are two (2) members to represent the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), two members to represent the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) and one (1) member each to represent the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment. Members of this board are to be formally inaugurated at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 by the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

“Comrade Frank Kokori, our respected veteran labour leader has Mr. President’s immense respect and has also been appointed on the recommendation of the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment to chair the board of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), a diploma awarding labour institution.

“Finally, the Presidency has noted with deep concern and regrets, the events that culminated in a skirmish at the private residence of the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, and condemns it, in its entirety.

“However, in the spirit of reconciliation, the Presidency appeals for calm from the NLC and the Ministry of Labour and Employment officials, as there are ongoing efforts to reconcile the NLC leadership with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, led by their Minister who has doggedly been fighting the cause of Nigerian workers whenever their issue is discussed by government, the latest being the enactment of the new National Minimum Wage Act 2019.”