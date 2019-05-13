Contract Scam: MOSOP Seeks HYPREP’s Governing Council’s Dissolution …Alleges Fresh FG’s Plot To Begin Oil Drilling In Ogoniland

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), has called for the dissolution of the Governing Council of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), following revelations of massive contract fraud in the government agency.

Factional President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, made the call while reacting to revelations of alleged HYPREP contract scam at the weekend.

According to Nsuke, “the questionable integrity of the managers of the clean-up project was not strange to MOSOP as, at least, one of them had an unresolved issue with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over bribery and mismanagement of MOSOP funds.”

He noted that the media revelations were overwhelmingly a confirmation of MOSOP’s earlier outcry of corruption in HYPREP.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the Governing Council of HYPREP to save the Ogoni clean-up project.

Nsuke further said that President Buhari, “must act on these scandalous revelations to rescue the image of his administration’s anti-corruption crusade.”

“HYPREP has seriously embarrassed President Buhari’s anti-corruption war and the president must prove himself to be committed to fighting corruption by not condoning the fraud in HYPREP,” he said.

Nsuke further described the revelations as “only a tip of the iceberg when compared to monetary fraud that an investigation into the activities of HYPREP will reveal.

“HYPREP is a stinking house of corruption and fraud,” he stated.

Similarly, the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) says it has uncovered fresh plot by the Federal Government to illegally commence oil drilling activities in Ogoniland, Rivers State.

This is as the body said the government plans to achieve this by using the security agencies and some ‘criminal minded’ non-state actors to shield the operations of the oil firms.

The Legborsi Pyagbara-led faction of MOSOP made the allegation in a statement by its acting Publicity Secretary, Sunny Zorvah, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, even as the body further said that the planned oil drilling with military cover would commence in the coming months.

The statement reads, “The attention of the MOSOP has been drawn to concerted plan by the Nigerian Government to commence oil drilling activities in Ogoniland, using security agencies and other criminally minded non-state actors to shield operations of the oil company.

“The said oil operation, with military cover, is billed to commence in the coming months, as parties involved have been instructed on their respective roles. Each of the security agencies listed in the plan has been tasked with specific roles and responsibilities, particularly, in tackling voices of dissent in the Ogoni community.

Dennis Naku