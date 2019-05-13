Buhari Pampering Miyetti Allah, Gani Adams Explodes

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against treating the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) with kid gloves.

Adams, in a statement yesterday, said the Buhari Government should realize the fact that the spate of insecurity in the country is alarming and should stop favouring a section at the expense of others.

Lamenting the atrocities allegedly carried out by herdsmen, Adams noted: “In Akokoland, in Ondo State, which happens to be my hometown, there were series of attacks and kidnapping that had been raging and still on the increase.

“People have been killed, and kidnapped at will, and the situation still continues till the present moment.

“Last year, Chief OluFalae’s farm was invaded and destroyed by this group of herdsmen; Chief Alani Akinrinade also suffered the same fate. In Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, a prominent Yoruba son lost several millions to the activities of these killer herdsmen’

“Several other people in the South-West had had the bitter experience. A situation whereby an Oba in Akokoland, and a lecturer from Obafemi Awolowo University were kidnapped along Ilesha-Ife road, and released after paying huge five million naira as ransom is pathetic and not too good for the nation”.

The Aare Onakakanfo, also urged the Federal Government, to as a matter of urgency, extend the new security arrangement to other zones assuring that, in South-West, there are groups that are keen to support government’s initiatives on reducing insecurity.