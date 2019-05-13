Bille Youth Federation President Harps On Peace, Unity

The newly elected President of Bille Kingdom Youth Federation in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, Pastor lyowuna Mpakabuari Diri, has urged the people of the area to embrace peace as panacea for development and rural transformations

Iyowuna stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the new executive of the Bille Kingdom Youth Federation held at the community town hall ,last Saturday,adding that no meaningful development can be achieved in an atmosphere devoid of peace and unity

He urged the people to close ranks in order to build a common front that will enhance the development of the kingdom and better the lives of people in the area

The new chairman promised to ensure work in an all inclusive administration that would carry everybody along in the scheme of things and called for support from the people of the community in order to enable the new executive succeed in their mandate.

Other members of the executive include Taminotokoro Sampson, ,vice president, Clinton B.Rogers, secretary, Crown Birena, asst secretary, Oguru Diri, PRO, Rev Joyful Job, PRO2, Terry Diri, fin sec, Ibigotemiari Bobmanuel, treasurer, Samuel Bowel and Crownwill Diri were elected provost 1and 2 respectively

Also speaking, the eleco chairman, Hon Eseriebebo Hutton, thanked the youths for the display of maturity during the election adding that the unity and absolute tranquility that characterised the election were responsible for the success of the election.