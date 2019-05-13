AEDC, Three MAP Vendors Begin 900,000 Meter Sales

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and three Meter Asset Provider (MAP) vendors have launched the sales of 900,000 meters for electricity users across Kogi, Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger states for the next 36 months.

The Managing Director of AEDC, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya during the ceremony held at River Park Estate in Abuja on Friday said the vendors are Mojec International, Turbo Energy and Meron.

While Mojec will install and maintain meters for AEDC customers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kogi State, Turbo Energy will do same for customers in Niger, and Meron will handle customers in Nasarawa state.

Reports say that customers would pay about N37,000 for a single phase meter and N67,000 for three phase meter.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) directed the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) to begin the sales of the meter to through their approved vendors since May 1, but AEDC is the first to start by May 10, launching it simultaneously in Lugbe (FCT), Keffi (Nasarawa State) and Minna (Niger state).

On the customer target, Mupwaya said, “In all, 900,000 customers have been scheduled for metering in AEDC franchise area. Being a moving target, we are aware that the number may increase and as it does, the vendors will take them by 100 per cent.

This project is expected to last for 36 months.” With this metering scheme, Mupwaya said AEDC was hopeful of ending the era of estimated billing, complaints of over-billing while ensuring energy accountability.

The Chairman of NERC, Prof. James Momoh said that the MAP programme is an intervention to eliminate estimated billing and guarantee more revenue for the power sector because survey shows Nigerians are willing to pay for what they consume.

Momoh who was represented by the General Manager, Finance and Management Services, Abdulkadir Shettima directed AEDC and the vendors to ensure meters are installed within 10 days after payment noting that sanctions apply by deducting money from the Performance Guarantee bond posted by the vendors.

“If a meter is faulty, it must be replaced within two days or MAP will face the sanction,” he said, adding that if there is power outage for two weeks, metered customers on installment payment plan should not pay the Meter Service Charge (MSC).

Managing Director of Mojec International, Ms Chantelle Abdul said the company has over 20,000 meters in stock to start sales for Kogi and the FCT. It also unveiled about six banks that customers could go to for meter financing so they can buy the meters on loans.