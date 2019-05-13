Accredited Local Observers Want Sensitisation Of Electorate

Accredited Election Observers in Rivers State, have called for continuous enlightenment and sensitisation to improve the level of participation in democracy in the state.

Leader of INEC Accredited Election Observers in the state, Mr Emmanuel Nkweke who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt said that the level of participating democracy will be high with enough sensitisation programme.

Nkweke also hinted that the observers are coming up with award ceremony to recognise the important role played by some individuals and institutions in the just concluded elections.

He listed the names of the Awardees to include, Prof Godpower Nwogu, Emmanuel Isong, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Rivers Daughters for its mobilisation role.

Also to be honoured are Pastor Ene Secondus, Pastor Joshua Elkana, Engr Tele Ikuru, former deputy governor of Rivers State and King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, chairman Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Nkweke also said that the ceremony which comes up, Thursday this week will also honour Jim P. Brown as most outstanding civil servant for his support for peaceful election, the Obio/Akpor local and Khana local government areas will be given the Most Participating Local Government Awards, while Award for Exceptional Security Services for Defence of Democracy and Peaceful Election goes to DSO L.O Irikefe.