Woman Arraigned For Sending Fake Bank Alert Of N463,350

A 27-year-old applicant, Irene Ayuba, who allegedly sent fake bank alerts of N463, 350 to a businesswoman, yesterday appeared in a Wuse Zone 6, Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Ayuba, 27, who resides in House 42, NNPC Quarters Utako, Thuja villie, Abuja, with cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Omeji Noel, told the court that Ms Chinda Tonia of 52 Lobito Crescent Wuse II Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station in May 1.

Noel alleged that the defendant sent a fake bank alert text message for some items she purchased from the complainant.

He said that the defendant ordered designer handbags and gold and silver accessories amounting to N217,800.

The prosecutor said the defendant sent fake bank alert statement through an Instagram account to the complainant notifying her of the payment.

He also said that on April 30, the defendant created another new Instagram account and requested to buy more items and sent another fake alert of N245, 550 to the complainant.

Noel said that the defendant was arrested after investigation.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 322 of the Penal Code.

After the charge was read to her, she pleaded not guilty.