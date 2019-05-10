Wike Links Insecurity To Security Politicisation …Accuses Shell Of Encouraging Cultism

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike’s has stated that the politicisation of security in the country is responsible for the insecurity across the country.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Charge D’Affairs, Embassy of Netherlands at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, Wike said when security issues involve opposition states, the authorities play politics.

The governor said: “The problem we have is the politicisation of security. As an opposition state, once we have security challenges, politics is introduced”.

He urged the Government of Netherlands to give Rivers State the support it needs to tackle insecurity in the state.

Wike blamed multinational companies for encouraging insecurity by patronizing cultists for surveillance jobs.

He particularly accused Shell of being part of the major culprits, saying Shell divides communities to make sure that the people do not work together with one voice.

“Shell is part of the major culprits. Shell divides communities to make sure that the people don’t work together. Shell doesn’t want to implement memorandum of understanding signed with communities.

“I sat in a meeting with Shell, Agip and Total. It was Shell only that refused to implement the Memorandum of Understanding. Despite the actions of Shell, we shall continue to protect national assets”, he said.

On the Ogoni clean-up, Wike said that the Federal Government has not shown seriousness and commitment to the project.

He said that they were only interested in the political gain of the project.

Wike said that he remains committed to all his campaign promises, saying that he would work towards fulfilling them during his second term.

He said: “Every promise made, we will try to actualize them. Youths will have 40 per cent in the new cabinet. This 40 per cent will cover men and women. There will be another 20 per cent for women. This means that women will have more than 20 per cent in the next cabinet”.

Wike called on the Netherlands Embassy to attract agricultural investors to the state for the purpose of job creation.

In her remarks, the Charge D’Affairs, Embassy of Netherlands, Mrs Marian Van De Cappello congratulated the Rivers State governor on his well-deserved victory during the Governorship Election.

She commended the Rivers State governor for initiating reconciliation between political gladiators in the state, adding that with reconciliation, the state would experience peace and development.

Cappello praised Wike for pledging to increase women and youth participation in his next cabinet.

The diplomat said she was also in the state to participate in the clean-up of Ogoniland.

Similarly, in line with its commitment to improving security across the state, Rivers State Government would henceforth sanction any company that awards surveillance jobs to cultists.

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike made this known during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr Jerome Pasquier at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

Chris Oluoh