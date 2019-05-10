Tonto Dike Turns Preacher …Dumps Nollywood

Nollywood’s controversial actress, Tonto Dike may have dumped the movie industry as she took to her instagram page to preach to her fans about God’s love for his people.

Dike’s action is coming less than 24 hours after the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) threatened to sanction her over ‘bad behaviour concerning her marriage.

However, Tonto Dike in her Sunday morning sermon urged fans to always trust the word of God as it has never failed.

Read Tonto Dike’s sermon in full;

Good morning beautiful people of God, Here’s (ROR) take him at his word, as for God, his way is perfect, the word of the Lord is tried, he is a buckler to all those that trust in Him (Pslm 18.30) one of the things that you have to learn to do as a Christian is to take God at His Word. There’re lots of Christians who probably have never been taught to do this.

Many somehow have learnt to disbelieve God from the experience of their environment. We live in a world where we are exposed to all kinds of material and information that tend to instill fear, doubt and unbelief. For example when children grow up in an environment where people generally don’t keep to their word, it affects their mentality.

Imagine a society where politicians are known to make promises which they never keep, such an environment will breed people who find it different to trust, and believe anything, people have increasingly lost meaning because not many understand the integrity of words, but it is not so with. God. His word has integrity. His word is infallible, you can take your life on it.

“Maybe it’s a health situation, the word guarantees your divine health, there’s no need to cry and beg God for healing. He already gave you something better than healing, His life in you, Christ in you. That’s you right and assurance for divine health.

Romans 810 says. If Christ is in you although your body be dead because of sin, the spirit gives it life because of righteousness”. Train your spirit to trust God and take Him at His word.

Some of her fans reacted negatively to her sermon calling her an absolute hypocrite, while few others described her action as scam one of them wrote: Aunty believe it or not, you be scam you go preach, quote bible passage and in the afternoon you act so toxic…”.