Tiwa Savage Quits Mavin’s Records, Joins UMG

Micheal Ajereh Collins popularly known as ‘Dan Jazzy’ has taken to his instagram account to announce the departure of Tiwa Savage from the Mavin’s record label. It was gathered that Tiwa Savage left Mavins to join the Universal Music Group (UMG), an America music company that boasts of artistes like Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

In a farewell message on his instagram handle, Don Jazzy said no one else will occupy her position as the first lady of Mavin. “Our darling Tiwatope, we at Mavin would like to say a very big thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us, a friend, a sister.

“It’s been an epic journey with you and we are very proud of what we have achieved together. As you start this new chapter, in your life, we want you to know that we are solidly behind you and can’t wait for the world to see what we have always believed you can be.

“Your jersey as the First Lady of Mavin will forever be yours as we do not intend to fill that position with anyone else. We love you from the bottom of our hearts and pray Gods blessings continue to follow you”.

One of Tiwa’s associates, Bolaji Kareem gave the assurance that her music world remain the same despite her move knowing everybody go sign it and lose their heads while in it. You promised we will still be ourselves, our music still remains over music, but with more CAPS of respect on it”, he wrote and the singer responded with ‘God is faithful”.

In June 2016, Tiwa Savage signed a management deal with ROC Nation, a label founded by Jay Z, an American rapper, at present she has a song writing deal with Sony/ATV music publishing.